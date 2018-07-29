Why St Stephens College cancelled Mamata Banerjee event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to address the students of St Stephens College of Delhi on August 1, but the invitation was later withdrawn. The Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress party is smelling the hand of BJP-RSS hand behind the college’s decision. However, a teacher from the prestigious college said the invitation was cancelled because of “protocol issues”.

According to a PTI report, the event planning forum of the college had submitted a request online to invite her, which could not be processed due to server issues. And later even the principal of St Stephen’s denied permission to invite her, when asked about it.

“Let them keep trying, she cannot be silenced. The Bengal CM’s trip to Delhi is on schedule,” said a senior Trinamool Congress MP to IANS. He also cited two more such incidents where Banerjee had to cancel her scheduled visit. She had to cancel her visit to Chicago in August to attend the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the Parliament of World’s Religions, after the organisers told her that the event was cancelled under “unforeseen difficulties” and “demise of a monk”.

Later, Banerjee also had to scrape her eight-day trip to China as the scheduled political meetings under an exchange programme were not confirmed. “First, the Vivekananda event in Chicago. Then her China visit and now St Stephens! Mamata Banerjee is giving the BJP-RSS sleepless nights,” the MP told IANS. He further added that Banerjee will carry on with her visit to Delhi and the “Love your Neighbour” conference as a chief guest, which will be organised by The Catholic Bishops Conference of India on 31 July, India’s largest Christian body.