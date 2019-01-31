Why speak of Thugbandhan when NDA has 42 parties, says Shatrughan Sinha

Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday disapproved of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the term Thugbandhan to describe the opposition Grand Alliance and asked him about the “unity” of 42 parties in the NDA. In a series of tweets, the Patna Sahib MP also remarked that while the PMs recent Pariksha pe charcha initiative was laudable, the government would do well to focus on the parikshas (tests) faced by itself which included sensitive issues like the Citizenship Amendment Bill and great agnipariksha of general elections.

“Sir, your initiative of Pariksha pe Charcha is truly appreciated and applauded. But sir, we are going through so many parikshas ourselves. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the North East and the great Agni Pariksha of the general elections,” Sinha tweeted in his trademark style, refraining to address the Prime Minister by name.

“All pending burning issues still remain unanswered. We need to handle every step with extra care and fasten our seat belts. Hardly any time on hand. We have to face the mighty opposition coming together, as we head for the elections round the corner. God Bless sir, find answers soon, sooner the bette,” Sinha said in another tweet.

The actor-turned-politician has of late been sharing the stage with opposition leaders on a number of platforms, the latest instance being his participation in a rally at Kolkata earlier this month organized by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Bannerjee which was attended by leaders of a number of opposition parties.

Sinha also came up with another tweet referring to the rally and Modis criticism thereof, “Sir, do you have any answer to the question asked by the very mature Congress spokesperson. He says that when 22 political parties showed their unity..strength of the Mahagathbandhan, you called it Thugbandhan but what about the unity of 42 parties who are trying to sail under your leadership.”

He signed off in a filmy style, drawing from the lyrics of a chartbuster from a Salman Khan-starrer, “app karey to Raas Leela aur koi kare to character dheela.