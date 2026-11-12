Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk opposes Ladakh’s December 4 hill council elections because he believes they are being held during the harshest winter months, when a large section of the population migrates out of the region and may be unable to vote. He also argues that the administration is rushing into elections without addressing Ladakh’s long-pending demands for democratic safeguards, justice and meaningful dialogue.

Why the timing is contested

Wangchuk’s main objection is the scheduling of elections to the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) on December 4. He says December and January are among the coldest and snowiest months in Ladakh, with temperatures in many areas falling below minus 30 degrees Celsius.

“December and January are the coldest and snowiest months in Ladakh with temperatures dipping below -30°C in many places and nearly half the population migrating out of Ladakh for education, vacation and pilgrimage,” Wangchuk said.

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He argues that holding elections in such conditions could deprive many residents of their right to vote. Heavy snowfall, difficult terrain and extreme cold can make travel to polling stations difficult, particularly for people living in remote villages.

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Fear of low voter turnout

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two groups leading the movement for greater democratic representation in Ladakh, say the winter schedule could weaken voter participation. They want the polls postponed to spring, preferably March or April, when more residents are present in the region.

According to The Indian Express report, Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan said he had raised this concern with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena before the election was notified. He said he had advised that polling be held in March or April because many people leave Ladakh during winter.

“Holding this election in December will deprive a lot of people of voting,” Haneefa said. He added that the severe cold would create difficulties not only for voters but also for the administration conducting the election.

Rushed election process

Wangchuk has also questioned the short time given for nominations and withdrawals. He said only 11 days were allotted for the process and described it as “legally untenable,” arguing that such a limited window could affect fair participation.

LADAKH’S SOS APPEAL TO THE NATION

While the Judicial Inquiry Commission report of September 24th incidents in Leh moves at snail’s pace, even after a year of the incidents & the talks on restoration of democracy have broken down, the UT Administration is moving at rocket speed to conduct some kind of ‘Council Elections’ here, apparently to have people of their choice installed to negotiate on democracy & safeguards here.

December & January are the coldest & snowiest months with temperature dipping below –30 C in many places & close to half the population migrates out of Ladakh for education, vacation, pilgrimage etc.

Moreover weather reports show heavy snow in that whole week… people in every region of Ladakh are protesting against the type of Councils & manner of conduct of these elections.

In this video the leadership of Leh & Kargil including the Member of Parliament have come together to appeal to the honorable President @rashtrapatibhvn , PM @narendramodi, HM @AmitShah & the LOP @RahulGandhi & fellow citizens of #India to please intervene before we are forced to start peaceful but intense agitations to demonstrate our pain. — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 11, 2026

The Ladakh administration, however, has defended the December schedule. Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said that holding elections in December would give the newly elected councils about three months to prepare budgets that can be implemented in the following year.

The administration has announced elections to all eight LAHDCs, which will be formed for the first time after six new districts were added to Ladakh this year. The councils are expected to play an important role in local governance and development.

Larger political demands

For Wangchuk, the dispute is not only about the election date. He believes the administration is moving quickly to conduct council polls while Ladakh’s bigger demands remain unresolved, including statehood, constitutional safeguards and stronger democratic representation.

“While the Judicial Inquiry Commission report of the September 24, 2025 incidents in Leh is moving at a snail’s pace—with findings nowhere in sight even after a year—and talks on the restoration of democracy have broken down, the UT administration is moving at rocket speed to conduct some kind of ‘Council Elections’ here,” Wangchuk said.

He alleged that the elections could be used to install leaders favourable to the administration, who would then negotiate on democracy and safeguards. The LAB and KDA fear that such councils may not genuinely represent Ladakh’s broader political aspirations.

Justice for September violence

The protesters are also demanding clarity on the judicial inquiry into the violence of September 24, 2025, in Leh. Four people were killed after a protest demonstration turned violent and police opened fire.

Wangchuk said the inquiry report has been delayed for nearly a year, while the administration is proceeding rapidly with elections. He also sought justice for those affected by the violence and resolution of cases involving around 70 to 80 injured persons who, according to the protesters, still face legal proceedings.

Appeal to national leadership

Wangchuk and the leadership of the LAB and KDA have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to intervene. They want the Centre to defer the polls and address Ladakh’s concerns through dialogue.

“However, before things take that turn, we wanted to appeal to the people (of the country) to stand with us and help us find a way to address this situation,” Wangchuk said.

The groups have warned that, if their demands continue to be ignored, they may begin a peaceful but intensified agitation to highlight what they describe as the people’s pain and political exclusion.

Sonam Wangchuk is not opposing elections in principle. His demand is that the LAHDC polls be postponed to May or June, when the weather is favourable and most residents are present in Ladakh.

He also wants the administration to first address Ladakh’s pending demands, including democratic safeguards, justice for those affected by the September violence, and meaningful talks with the Centre. Until then, he argues, holding elections in December would amount to forcing a process on people whose participation and representation may be limited.