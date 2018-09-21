Why some Delhi government school teachers are coming 30 minutes before time, leaving half an hour late

Understandably, most of the teachers are unhappy with this biometric system claiming that they still need to mark their attendance on register.

In an exemplary move towards ensuring punctuality, teachers at some government schools in the national capital of Delhi have been reaching half-an-hour early and even staying late. And just in case you are left wondering what caused the emergence of this seemingly unusual trend, blame the introduction of the biometric system of attendance for teachers.

Teachers say they need to stand in a long queue to mark their attendance via biometric system and enter the Aadhaar number, which takes time and could lead to them being marked late. The details of the employees’ timings were made available to the public through the Employee Attendance Report released by by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on its website, The Indian Express reported.

Understandably, most of the teachers are unhappy with this biometric system claiming that they still need to mark their attendance on register.

A teacher at a school in Delhi’s Kohat Enclave claimed that while the school starts at 7 am, most teachers have started to reach by 6.15 am-6.30 am. The teacher alleged that feeding in Aadhaar card numbers is a time-taking process and nobody wants to risk being late. “So I thought it is better to come early and punch in. If we come a little late, it means again standing in the queue and sometimes getting marked late,” the teacher was quoted as saying by IE.

Many teachers have also raised questions over the purpose of introducing the system and entering Aadhaar numbers. “Why can’t we have a system where there is no need to give our Aadhaar numbers? This is the main reason why it takes such a long time. It is not a good system… Several times, it fails to read our fingerprints. Teachers who live far from the school have ended up missing their trains and reaching home late,” said Shoaib Rana, a teacher at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School.

Another teacher questioned,”What is the point of bringing in this technology when we have to record it on paper again. Isn’t it a waste of our time?”