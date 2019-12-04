‘Why so soft towards China?’ Congress questions Centre after Chinese ship enters Indian waters near Andaman & Nicobar

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (ANI)

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday targeted the government in the Lok Sabha over its soft dealing of China despite the Communist nation openly shielding Pakistan, a terrorist haven.

“Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman & Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China?” the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said as perANI, questioning the government.

The Congress leader’s question in Parliament was in reference to reports that claimed that a Chinese vessel was forced to retreat after it entered India’s Exclusive Economic Zone near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in September this year. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, confirming the development said that “our stand is that if you have to do anything in our region, you notify us or take our permission”, The Indian Express reported.

Singh said China’s “presence in the Indian Ocean Region is increasing and we are constantly watching it”, The Indian Express reported.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present in the Lower House when Chowdhury made the statement, responded saying that the forces are fully capable of facing challenges and that, nobody must have any doubt over it.

“I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it,” Rajnath said.

“There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there,” the minister further said, as quoted by the agency.

Since taking over as Congress leader in Lok Sabha, the Berhampore MP has attacked the government on a number of issues. On the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Chowdhury observed that both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are migrants in the national capital as they are both from Gujarat, drawing backlash from the BJP. He had observed that it is the poor people who are real sufferers as they remain busy with earning livelihoods and do not have time to think about paperwork.

In May, during the debate over abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha, he had asked whether the issue over the former state was an internal issue,since the United Nations had been monitoring it since 1948, leaving his party red faced.