‘Why so scared?’ Mayawati lashes out at BJP after Akhilesh Yadav barred from boarding flight to Prayagraj

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 3:27 PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed he was stopped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad University.

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav stopped at airport, bjp government, BSP-SP alliance, uttar pradeshMayawati described the episode as “an example of total dictatorship of BJP government”.

Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he was stopped at Lucknow airport on Tuesday while on his way to Allahabad, BSP supremo Mayawati said it was extremely condemnable and asked whether the ruling BJP was afraid of their alliance because of which it is “resorting to anti-democratic methods”. Mayawati described the episode as “an example of total dictatorship of BJP government”.

“This is very unfortunate and this undemocratic step will be fought at all levels,” she said. “Is the BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh so afraid of BSP-SP alliance that it is resorting to anti-democratic methods to curb our political activities,” she asked.

Also read| Shiv Sena seeks return to 1995 agreement after Amit Shah's reachout to Uddhav for seat-sharing 

The SP and the BSP recently forged an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh claimed he was stopped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad University.

“The government is afraid of oath ceremony of a student leader and is stopping me at the airport to prevent me from visiting Allahabad,” Yadav claimed. He also posted photographs on his official Twitter handle in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport. The matter rocked the Uttar Pradesh legislature.

