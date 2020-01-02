‘Why silent on Pakistan’s torture of minorities’, PM Modi questions Opposition on CAA protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Opposition’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying they stood against India’s decision to protect persecuted minorities in Pakistan and also chose to stay silent on the torture meted out by the neighbouring country against them.

Addressing a gathering at the foundation-laying ceremony of the musuem in memory of Sri Shivakumara, PM Modi said it is our moral duty to help minorities facing problems in Pakistan, be it Dalits, Sikhs, Hindus or Jains.

“Those who are shouting slogans against Parliament of the country, I want to tell them that it’s time to tell the world of the harassment that Pakistan has meted out to its minority citizens,” he added.

He aded that people of the country are asking the opposition that while they are protesting against the decision taken to support the affected people from Pakistan, to save their daughters, why are they silent against the torture they faced in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also urged saints at the gathering to help his government on three issues, which include playing a role in preserving ancient culture, saving the environment and also in raising public awareness towards water reservation.

He further said that the country has started with a fresh energy in the third decade of the 21st century. The prime minister added that while the people know how the last decade started, this one has begun with new ambitions and a strong foundation.

“It is my fortune that I got an opportunity to inaugurate the foundation laying ceremony of the musuem in memory of Sri Sri Shivakumara. It will not only inspire the people, but will also give a new direction to the country,” he added further.