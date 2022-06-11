Why should people suffer for BJP’s ‘sin’, asks Mamata Banerjee as Bengal boils over Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks

Can’t tolerate this any longer, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday while warning of strict action against protesters as violent agitations against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in Kolkata’s adjoining district Howrah entered into the second day.

“As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots – but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. BJP sin, people will suffer?,” Mamata tweeted.

On Saturday, local police fired tear gas shells as protesters threw stones at them. The Bengal police has imposed a curfew till June 15 in several areas in Howrah while internet access has been cut off till 6 am on June 13.

Police attempt to douse fire after a fresh clash broke out between police & protesters in Panchla Bazaar, Howrah



Section 144 CrPC imposed in & around the stretches of National Highways & Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah extended till June 15

Earlier, on Thursday, protesters had put up road blockades at several places in Howrah. On Thursday, protesters blocked several areas of Howrah including the National Highway. Blaming the BJP, West Bengal CM has repeatedly asked the agitators to call off their protests.

“The two saffron party leaders should be immediately arrested for their remarks that have hurt religious sentiments,” a protester was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The alleged derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal has caused massive outroar both in foreign countries and across several cities in India. While the Gulf countries asked for a ban of all Indian goods over the BJP leaders’ derogatory remarks, protesters within the country demanded the arrest of Sharma.

Soon after Friday’s prayers, protests erupted all across India, with many places reporting incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism. The police have come under attack in Uttar Pradesh’ Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Over 200 people have been arrested in UP after CM Yogi Adityanath asked top officials to take strong actions against hooliganism. Vehicles were set on fire in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and two deaths were also died in violent clashes against the police.