Why Sabrina Lal, who once fought to get Manu Sharma convicted, has decided to forgive him

Sabrina’s decision has shocked many as she said that she doesn’t have any objection if Sharma is released from the jail and allowed to walk free.

Sabrina Lal, sister of slain model Jessica Lal, has decided to forgive her sister’s killer Manu Sharma alias, Siddhartha Bhardwaj. Sabrina’s decision has shocked many as she said that she doesn’t have any objection if Sharma is released from the jail and allowed to walk free. Convicted for murder, Sharma is currently lodged in Tihar Jail where he is serving a life term after being convicted for murder. The story of Jessica’s murder and Sabrina’s fight to get justice done had later inspired a movie named ‘No One Killed Jessica’.

In what sent chill down the spine of many, Sharma had shot Jessica when she refused to serve him liquor at Tamarind Court restaurant allegedly in front of a number of people. The incident happened at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on April 29, 1999.

Manu Sharma is son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma, who once held the post of a minister in Haryana Government. However, Sabrina refused to bow down and made sure that the justice was delivered in the matter. Now, Sabrina’s sudden statement that she has forgiven Sharma has left many wondering as to why she changed her mind.

Speaking to ANI, Sabrina said that her only aim was to get Sharma convicted in the case, and today, she has no grudges against him. She further added that one needs to let off the anger.

“I have been fighting for this since 1999. He has spent 15 years in jail. You need to let go off anger. I thought it is okay if Manu Sharma walks free,” she said. “There is no specific reason. You need to rest your mind and move on with your life. I have no objection if the court releases him,” Sabrina revealed further.

As per some reports, Sabrina has written a letter to the welfare officer at Tihar Jail. In 2006, Sharma was acquitted in the case, which later turned into a massive controversy. The case was reconsidered by Delhi High Court, which later held Sharma guilty of murder. Later, the Supreme Court upheld the high court’s verdict.