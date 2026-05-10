The Great Nicobar Island (GNI) development project has once become a major talking point in the larger socio-economic debate about choosing the correct pathway for India’s growth story. On Sunday, May 10, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, asking for an immediate “pause” on the Rs 72,000-crore mega-project.

Ramesh, a former Environment Minister himself, alleged that the venture in its current form would lead to “ecological devastation” and accused the government of making a “mockery” of environmental safeguards that have been put in place to avoid ecological disasters of the sought that HNI can potentially become.

The core concern: ‘Ecological Devastation’

In his letter, Jairam Ramesh described the Great Nicobar Island’s biodiversity as “globally unique”. He argued that the project, which involves large-scale construction in a pristine rainforest, would permanently destroy an ecosystem where new species are still being discovered.

Ramesh also dismissed the government’s plan for compensatory afforestation, the practice of planting trees elsewhere to make up for forest loss, as “completely bogus,” suggesting that a tropical rainforest cannot be “replaced” by plantations in a different geography.

The ‘Mockery’ of Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA)

A central pillar of Ramesh’s critique is the allegedly flawed manner in which Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) were carried out to churn out a speedy approval for the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment is a formal process used to predict the environmental consequences of a proposed infrastructure project.

EIAs are necessary to make sure that all potential environmental problems that can be caused by an infrastructure project are preemptively identified and mitigated before any construction begins. For massive infrastructure like ports, an EIA is a legal mandate.

The Congress leader pointed out several procedural lapses that contradict the Ministry’s own guidelines.

Ramesh claimed the studies used for clearance were based on data collected over just “a few days and weeks at best and were grossly inadequate and in contradiction with ministry’s guidelines”. The law mandates that port projects, especially those in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are subjected to comprehensive EIA studies, he pointed out.

The EIA Manual for Ports issued by the Ministry of Environment (MoEFCC) requires at least two seasons of baseline data. Considering the unique biodiversity and ecology of the Great Nicobar Island, Ramesh argued that a robust and complete baseline study needs to cover at least three seasons, so that seasonal variations are adequately studied and assessed.

Substantiating his claims, Ramesh also cited a 2015 Lok Sabha statement by former Minister Prakash Javadekar, who rejected a port project in Gujarat specifically because it relied on “Rapid EIAs” rather than “Comprehensive EIAs.”

In his detailed letter, Ramesh also questioned why the report of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), mandated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the Great Nicobar Project in 2023, is being kept “confidential” by the Ministry.

The timing of this fresh offensive is significant. It follows a high-profile visit by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to Great Nicobar on April 28, 2026. Gandhi labeled the project “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes” against India’s natural and tribal heritage.

Ramesh asserted that the government’s recent release of “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQs) on May 1 was a “damage control” move following Gandhi’s visit.

The Great Nicobar Project: Strategic Asset or Green Nightmare?

The Great Nicobar Island Development Project is a strategic infrastructure initiative designed to strengthen India’s presence in the Andaman Sea and Southeast Asia.

The venture comprises four core components: an International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) with a 14.2 million TEU capacity, a Greenfield International Airport capable of handling 4,000 peak-hour passengers, a 450 MVA gas and solar-based power plant, and a modern township spanning 16,610 hectares.

According to the government’s May 2026 statement, the project’s economic potential lies in its proximity to the East-West international shipping route, positioned just 40 nautical miles from the main corridor. By leveraging a natural water depth of over 20 meters, the ICTT at Galathea Bay is intended to capture global transshipment traffic, reducing India’s dependence on foreign ports like Colombo and Singapore and integrating the region into global trade networks.

Great Nicobar Island: Strategic Asset or Green Nightmare? The ₹72,000-crore GNI project and the debate it has ignited The Project Strategic Case Green Risks The Controversy Total Project Outlay: ₹72,000 Crore 14.2M TEU Capacity — ICTT at Galathea Bay 4,000 Peak-Hour Passengers — Greenfield Airport 450 MVA Gas + Solar Power Plant Capacity 16,610 Hectares — Modern Township Area Strategic & Economic Case 1 Transshipment Hub at Malacca Strait Positioned to capture global cargo traffic and reduce dependence on foreign ports like Colombo and Singapore, which currently handle much of India’s transshipment. 2 Permanent Defense Presence in Indo-Pacific Described as a “permanent aircraft carrier” in the Andaman Sea — dual-use infrastructure to monitor maritime chokepoints and safeguard vital sea lanes. 3 Regional Development & Connectivity Greenfield airport, modern township, and power plant positioned to bring economic activity and infrastructure to a historically underserved region. 4 Energy Security via Hybrid Power A 450 MVA gas and solar-based plant ensures sustainable energy supply for the entire development, reducing reliance on mainland power infrastructure. Environmental & Social Risks 1 Ecological Devastation Near one million trees to be felled in a globally unique tropical rainforest where new species are still being discovered. Critics call compensatory afforestation “completely bogus.” 2 Tribal Displacement Ancestral lands and cultural survival of the Shompen and Nicobarese indigenous communities at risk, despite government claims that their protection “remains central to planning.” 3 Species Habitat Loss Potential disruption to critical nesting habitats of the leatherback sea turtle and other endemic species dependent on the island’s undisturbed coastline and forest cover. 4 Loss of Climate-Critical Carbon Sinks Large-scale deforestation threatens to eliminate irreplaceable carbon sinks and disrupt coastal ecosystems, with consequences that extend far beyond the island itself. The Political & Legal Controversy EIA Concerns Allegations of a “Rushed” Environmental Clearance Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleges studies were based on data from “a few days and weeks,” while MoEFCC’s own Port EIA Manual requires at least two seasons of baseline data. The report of the NGT-mandated High-Powered Committee (2023) is reportedly being kept confidential. Legal Precedent Rapid vs. Comprehensive EIA Ramesh cited a 2015 Lok Sabha statement in which former Minister Prakash Javadekar rejected a Gujarat port project for relying on a “Rapid EIA” rather than a “Comprehensive EIA” — the same standard he argues must apply here. National Green Tribunal mandates a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to review the project. Report remains classified. Rahul Gandhi visits Great Nicobar, labels the project “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes” against India’s natural and tribal heritage. Government releases an FAQ document. Ramesh calls it a “damage control” move in response to political pressure. Ramesh writes to Minister Bhupender Yadav demanding an immediate “pause” on the ₹72,000-crore project. “India’s essential defense needs can be met without inflicting such ecological devastation — alternative designs must be explored.” — Jairam Ramesh, Congress, citing security experts | Letter to MoEFCC, May 10, 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

From a security perspective, the project has been defined by the government as an initiative of “national importance” that will bolster India’s defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.

While the government cites national security as a primary driver, Ramesh’s letter claimed that security experts have reached out to suggest that India’s essential defense needs can be met without “inflicting such ecological devastation.” He urged the Minister to look for alternative designs that don’t sacrifice the island’s core biodiversity.

The Government’s Stand

The Ministry of Environment and the project’s proponents maintain that the project is a “strategic initiative” that balances growth with “calibrated environmental safeguards”.

According to the government’s May 1 statement, “The project combines strategic, economic, and ecological priorities. Protection of indigenous communities [like the Shompen and Nicobarese] remains central to its planning.”

As the legal and political battle intensifies, the fate of one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects hangs between promises of an economic beacon and threats of an irreversible environmental catastrophe.