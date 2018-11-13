Why Rajinikanth could turn liability for PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

The superstar is yet to launch his party but has already announced that he will contest from all 234 seats in the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

After maintaining that he would not associate himself to any political party and that his quest in politics was spiritual, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday sent mixed signals about how he sees the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). On Monday, the actor said that if the opposition parties feel that the BJP was a dangerous party then it must be so. However, he still believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘stronger’ than the opposition leaders uniting against him.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth on Tuesday said: “When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger?” This remark came just a day after he slammed demonetisation, a decision that he was among the first to welcome. Rajinikanth on Monday had said that the demonetisation decision was not implemented properly. “We need to have a larger discussion on this,” he said.

While his remarks in the last two days may have confused political analysts, one thing is clear that he still backs the Prime Minister. Not very long ago, the buzz around Delhi was that the superstar may join hands with the saffron party in Tamil Nadu as the chemistry between Rajinikanth and Modi is fairly good. However, the actor has done well to keep his cards close to his chest and kept everyone guessing about his next move.

The BJP would like to welcome any form of alliance with Rajinikanth to make a cut in South, especially after the latest setback in Karnataka and given its continuing struggles in Kerala. Rajinikanth, thus, makes for the ideal prospect for Modi to increase BJP’s influence in the South. Rajinikanth is an enormously popular public figure and enjoys the following of lakhs of his followers.

However, the BJP would do well to realise that the actor is no other politician and politics in the South does not work the way it works in other parts of the country.

So if Rajinikanth decides to tie up with Modi in Tamil Nadu, what are the likely consequences for the Prime Minister in South?

Image-conscious Rajinikanth with flamboyant Modi

Both the leaders command massive popularity among masses, but their styles are also different. Rajinikanth maintains a very low profile, while Modi is known for his apt dressing sense and communication skills. Prime Minister Modi is a seasoned and shrewd politician whereas Rajinikanth is a political novice who wants to take a ride in politics banking totally upon his image built over years.

Rajinikanth has no enemy in politics and he would like to remain as such by not going for a full-frontal attack on opponents — something that the Prime Minister does to the opposition to destroy them. Allegations are the byproduct of political campaigns. No party can differentiate until or unless it points out to the misdeeds of others and if you do that, you are bound to unruffle many feathers.

Rajinikanth will have to do this no matter whether he likes it or not. But, the question is can he match the BJP on this? If not, then what will be the party gain in its efforts to make inroads into the South? Will Rajinikanth turn out to be a liability for Prime Minister?

But what is the option for the BJP?

The superstar is yet to launch his party but has already announced that he will contest from all 234 seats in the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. According to a survey conducted by India Today-Karvy Insights, Rajinikanth’s party was projected to get 16 per cent vote share if elections were to be conducted in January 2018. This was the time when the actor had just announced his entry into politics.

Rajinikanth’s performance may go up after he starts campaigning on the ground. Compared to this, the BJP has very little to boast about. In 2014, the vote share of the BJP in Tamil Nadu was just 5.6 per cent and it could win only one seat. Given the current scenario, the BJP has no choice but to find a partner in the state to compensate its projected loss in the Hindi heartland. The saffron party may not ally with AIADMK as its governance records in the state is poor and the voters may punish them for this.