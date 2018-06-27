Why Rahul Gandhi is silent over ‘epitome of corruption’ Robert Vadra, asks BJP

Patra told reporters that IT department had issued a notice to Vadra and his company Skylight Hospitality to pay arrears worth Rs 25 Crore for the year 2010-11.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the income tax notice to his brother-in-law Robert Vadra. Speaking to reporters during a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked as to why Gandhi is silent on the issue. “Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya and Robert Vadra, the epitome of corruption during the Congress-led UPA government, are now feeling the heat of the law. They are feeling insecure,” Patra was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The BJP spokesman further said the law is now catching up with the corrupt in the country. "Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn't he call it out," Patra asked.

Slamming Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Patra said both Mallya and Vadra violated the law and flourished during the Congress rule. Speaking about his government’s actions to nab Mallya, Patra said he has travelled a long way from being “the king of good times to poster boy of bank default.” “Fugitive tycoon Mallya was happy during the UPA era and sad now. Now you can judge how we treat a defaulter and how the UPA treated them,” he said. The BJP spokesperson further said that Mallya wrote a letter to P Chidambaram in 2013 and sought favours with regards to loan disbursals.

As per an IANS report, Vadra had disclosed an income of Rs 37 lakh in 2010-11, while a re-evaluation by the IT department said total income for the financial year was Rs 43 crore.