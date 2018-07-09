Why question Modi’s 56-inch chest now? Omar Abdullah attacks Mehbooba Mufti on Kashmir debacle

former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the alliance made big promises and is now claiming that they have failed to deliver on the promises. (PTI/Reuters)

Political attacks on Mehbooba Mufti have not stopped ever since the collapse of the PDP-BJP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the alliance made big promises and is now claiming that they have failed to deliver on the promises. He added that the former ministers are now criticising the alliance. The National Conference leader attacked Mehbooba’s praise for Modi in the past.

“PDP-BJP government made big promises and today themselves claim that they failed, as soon as the government fell the ministers are finding disparities in the alliance. Mehbooba Mufti couldn’t stop praising PM before but now she says “Modi ji 56 inch ki chaati se 1 inch J&K ko de do,” ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Abdullah was referring to Mehbooba Mufti’s comments on a news channel. Omar Abdullah had been on the forefront of attacking the government since the formation of the alliance.

Mehbooba had recently attacked the BJP for its alleged attempt in splitting the PDP. She had said these attempts would erode the trust of Kashmiris in the Indian democracy. The reports of some PDP MLAs ready to form the government have also atirred a fresh controversy in the Valley. According to some media reports, disgruntled PDP legislators are ready to form the government provided the CM should be a Muslim from the valley. PDP has 28 and BJP, 25 MLA’s in the suspended J&K assembly.

In June, BJP ended its 3-year alliance with the regional party citing terrorism and violence and increased radicalisation in the Valley.