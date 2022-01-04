‘Why put lives of school girls at risk?’: Questions for Rahul, Priyanka after stampede-like situation at Congress’ marathon event in UP’s Bareilly

Visuals of the incident showed thousands of girls participating in the marathon, many of them without masks and in contravention of prescribed Covid-19 protocol.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today targeted the Congress after a stampede-like situation was seen at a marathon organised by the party for school girls as part of its ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Visuals of the incident showed thousands of girls participating in the marathon, many of them without masks and in contravention of prescribed Covid-19 protocol.

The girls were seen pushing and shoving each other while some fell on the ground putting several at the risk of injuries. The girls who fell down were also seen being helped by party members present there. Most of the marathon participants were seen without masks during the event and there was no trace of social distancing as they jostled for space. The Congress party’s event involving school children comes at a time when the cases of Omicron variant are on a rise.

BJP leader Priti Gandhi claimed that several girls were hurt during the event. “Shocking visuals from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh!! A stampede like situation has occurred at the Congress marathon. Several girls fell and have been hurt. Thankfully no lives were lost. Is it right to play with human lives to fulfil your political ambitions, Priyanka Gandhi ji?” she said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence. “Shocking visuals from Bareilly!! A stampede-like situation has arisen in the Congress Marathon. Many girls fell and were injured. Thankfully no one died. Covid protocols were blown away! Is it right to mess with (girls’) life like this Priyanka Gandhi ji? Covid expert Rahul silent?” said Poonawalla.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader and former Bareilly Mayor Supriya Aron said that when a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, then these are only school girls. She said that it’s human tendency that everyone wants to move ahead first and this led to some hustle.

There were also reports of scuffle among Congress workers and media persons. Reacting to this, Aron alleged that some outsiders may have tried to create such a situation and those people may be planted as a part of a conspiracy in view of the increasing support for the Congress party.