Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal on Saturday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects collectively valued at around ₹18,680 crore in Kolkata.

An official statement said that these initiatives “reflect the Central government’s continued commitment to strengthening infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and accelerating economic growth in West Bengal and eastern India”.

According to the statement, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around ₹18,680 crore in Kolkata around 2 pm on March 14.

Major Push for Highway Infrastructure

During the visit, Modi will launch and lay the foundation stone for several national highway projects spanning over 420 km, with a total investment of about ₹16,990 crore. These projects aim to significantly strengthen road infrastructure and improve connectivity across the region.

Among the highway works being inaugurated are sections of National Highway 19 in West Bengal and Jharkhand, as well as portions of National Highway 114 in West Bengal. The government said these projects are expected to enhance road safety, reduce travel time, ease congestion and pollution, improve regional connectivity, and promote tourism and economic activity.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for additional highway projects forming part of the economic corridor linking Kharagpur and Siliguri. The corridor will pass through several districts including Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Murshidabad.

Officials said the direct Kharagpur–Morgram connectivity will shorten travel distance by around 120 km and cut travel time by nearly seven to eight hours. The route will also integrate with major highways such as National Highway 16, National Highway 19, National Highway 14 and National Highway 12, strengthening multi-corridor connectivity.

Port and Railway Projects Also on Agenda

Apart from highway infrastructure, the prime minister will launch several shipping and port-related projects. This includes inaugurating the mechanisation project of Berth number two at the Haldia Dock Complex, which is expected to improve cargo handling efficiency and speed while also making operations more environment friendly.

The project is designed to boost cargo handling capacity, enable efficient full-rake rail loading systems, improve operational performance, enhance safety by reducing human exposure to hazardous work, and create employment opportunities.

Modi will also inaugurate the rejuvenation project at the Khidderpore Docks. Other works include renovation of the Bascule Bridge at the Kolkata Dock System, yard development and drainage upgrades at Kidderpore Dock-I (East) and Dock-II (East), and riverbank protection works along the Kolkata riverfront stretching from the Howrah Bridge pylon to Nimtala Ghat.

In the rail sector, the prime minister will flag off the Purulia–Anand Vihar Terminal Express connecting Purulia with Delhi, which will enhance rail connectivity between West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and the National Capital Region.

He will also inaugurate six redeveloped railway stations — Kamakhyaguri, Anara, Tamluk, Haldia, Barabhum and Siuri — under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. In addition, two railway projects will be dedicated to the nation: the 16-km-long third rail line between Belda and Dantan, and an automatic block signalling system between Kalaikunda and Kanimohuli.

Officials said these railway upgrades will improve train safety, reduce congestion, enhance punctuality and make travel more convenient for passengers across the region.