Why PM Modi’s bid to cut down government litigation is difficult to succeed

File Photo: PM Modi, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and then CJI Dipak Misra at National Law Day function in 2017.

Arbitration & Reconciliation Act: The inability of government departments and PSUs to take advantage of arbitration route under the law has resulted in the involvement of government departments and PSUs in a large number of court cases, making it the biggest litigant in the country. According to the latest data, nearly three crore court cases are pending in lower judiciary and more than 40 lakh cases are pending in high courts across. According to an assessment conducted by the department of justice in 2017, nearly half of the cases involved the government departments and PSUs. These cases were related to service matters, dispute with private parties. And a large number of cases also had two different branches of the government pitted against each other in court. The government’s effort to solve these cases to reduce the burden on judiciary does not seem to be succeeding despite a clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fear of prosecution under the prevention of anti-corruption law is holding back top public sector officials from resolving the disputes through alternative dispute resolution mechanism, say legal experts.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for substantially reducing the court cases involving the government department and PSUs. However, the government continues to be the biggest litigant in courts across the country. Even more than two decades after the passage of Arbitration and Reconciliation Law, the situation has not changed much.

“I was joint secretary of a mediation centre. We could not have a single case of arbitration with a government body. They even tried to form a committee but no one was willing to take the call and it goes on for endless litigation,” said senior advocate Arvind P Datar.

“What happens in case of private companies they are more keen to settle a case through arbitration because they don’t want to go through a costly and time-consuming litigation process,” he told Financial Express Online in an interview.

The history of alternative dispute resolution mechanism in the country goes back to 1985 when a conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts had resolved to encourage alternative dispute resolution mechanism. It was considered necessary to reduce the pendency of court cases. And the Arbitration and Reconciliation Act was passed in 1996. The act created an International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution and emphasised upon the use of alternative methods of arbitration, mediation and negotiated settlement over costly and time-consuming litigation.

However, more than two decades after its passage and several amendments, the government departments and PSUs are not able to take advantage of this route. The fear of prosecution by anti-corruption agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) hangs heavy on the minds of top government officials.

“In case of public sector, no one is willing to accept a settlement. For example, a government official will not settle for Rs 70 crore recovery against a claim of Rs 100 crore. Because under the provisions of prevention of corruption act, one can say that he had caused a wrongful loss to the government exchequer. If, today, an officer decides for a settlement in good faith then there can be a vigilance case against him tomorrow,” said the senior advocate.

“Another disturbing feature that is coming with PSUs that they are saying that for any case involving a certain amount of money there will be no arbitration and the case must go to a court of law. This is not done in any other country. And it is also against the Prime Minister’s policy to cut down the litigation,” he added.

The UPA government too had recognised the problem and tried to solve it by formulating the National Litigation Policy in 2010.

The policy stated: “Government must cease to be a compulsive litigant. The philosophy that matters should be left to the courts for the ultimate decision has to be discarded. The easy approach to ‘let the court decide’ must be eschewed and condemned.”

In October 2010, then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee observed that the Income Tax Department had acquired the dubious distinction of being the biggest litigant of the country. It had also become the biggest litigant within the Central government.

After taking charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for reducing the number of court cases involving the government. Sometimes, two government departments are fighting against each other in court, this should not happen, he had said in January 2017.

