Why PM Modi’s affordable medicines scheme is facing Congress fire in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

With elections to the state assembly fast approaching, the Congress party in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has raised objections to the logo of an affordable medicine scheme being rolled out by the government. According to the Congress party, the logo of the scheme — titled Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) — highlights the initial letters of the scheme to benefit the BJP. According to Hindustan Times, the Congress party has alleged that the BJP is using government schemes for publicity before the elections.

The logo of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) highlights the ‘Bha’, ‘J’ and ‘P’ in the advertisement in saffron colour. The official Twitter account of the scheme shows that the letters are highlighted in saffron.

Earlier, the medicine packages carried the logo of the Bureau of Pharma PSU’s of India. However, now it includes Bha Ja Pa in saffron colour. Medicines manufactured after January 2018 have the new logo and colour.

The scheme was launched as ‘Jan Aushadhi yojana’ by the UPA government in 2008. In 2015, the BJP government revamped it as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY). However, in 2016, it was renamed as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. The primary objective of the scheme is to make quality medicines available at affordable prices for all, particularly the poor and disadvantaged, through exclusive outlets ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras’, so as to reduce out of pocket expenses in healthcare.

Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that it will lodge a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, the BJP said that more than the saffron colour, the scheme has blue colour in its logo and the name of the scheme’s initials matching with the BJP is just a coincidence.

The PMBJP is under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.