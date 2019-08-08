Why PM Modi tried to woo government employees, J&K police

Support of J&K Administration and Police is crucial for success of PM Modi’s strategy.

Article 370: In his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only tried to assuage the fears and apprehensions in the minds of ordinary Kashmiris but he also made special promise to a distinct group within the Kashmiri society. He assured better pay and perks for government employees including the Jammu & Kashmir police. And also promised to fill the vacancies both in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Government employees and members of Jammu & Kashmir police constitute an influential section of the society and winning their trust and confidence is important for the success of the Union government’s strategy to restore normalcy in the strife torn region.

Central government jobs are considered better in terms of salary and other facilities in comparison with the employment in state government. And Prime Minister Modi decided to use the fact to win over Jammu & Kashmir administration and police personnel as their support is crucial for the Modi government’s bid to integrate the region fully with the rest of the country.

“At present, they do not get several benefits like LTC (leave travel concession), house rent allowance, health insurance and education allowance for their children,” Prime Minister Modi said while talking about the difference in the pay and allowances given to the Jawans of central forces and Jammu & Kashmir police.

ALSO READ: PM Modi assures political freedom, prosperity to Kashmiris

The Union government was already working on a multi-pronged strategy in the region to build the capacity of Kashmiri youth for ensuring their livelihoods. Lack of employment opportunities for Kashmiri youth is considered one of the main reasons for their drift towards extremism.

In order to wean them away from militancy and extremism, Indian army is already implementing a series of schemes in Jammu & Kashmir under its Project Sadbhavana (Goodwill Project) to build the capacity of Kashmiri youths and to ensure their livelihood. However, the promise of a government job is the main attraction in a country where unemployment is rampant.

Realising the importance of this thing, Prime Minister Modi also promised to expeditiously fill the existing vacancies in Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

ALSO READ: Few backers in Congress for Rahul Gandhi’s take on Article 370, division of Jammu & Kashmir

“An exercise to fill all vacant central and state government posts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will begin very soon. It will give local youths adequate employment opportunities,” said the Prime Minister.

He also promised that central forces will soon organise recruitment rallies in the region.

Despite threats from militants, Kashmiri youths have often turned up in large numbers to join central forces and state police as a government job provide lifelong employment security and pension benefits.

Kashmiri militants and Pakistani terrorists have often targeted members of Jammu & Kashmir police and other locals who join territorial army or other central forces. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the sacrifices made by ordinary Kashmiris and members of security forces in fighting terrorism in the state.

READ ALSO: Article 370: How Amit Shah managed to outmanoeuver the opposition