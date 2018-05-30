‘Why pay taxes to Centre?’: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu says Modi government not releasing funds

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused the BJP-led NDA government in Delhi of not releasing funds allocated to the state for setting up the capital city Amaravati. Addressing the TDP’s annual conclave ‘Mahanadu’ on Tuesday in Vijayawada, he wondered why the state should pay taxes to the Centre when it was willingly weakening the financial condition of the state.

“The Centre has not been releasing funds for Amaravati because it does not want a world-class capital city to come up in Andhra Pradesh. Then why should we pay taxes to the Centre at all?” he said.

Reiterating the special status tag demand, Naidu said that the BJP has lost its best chance to spread its hold in the southern states. He said that BJP leaders’ remark that Karnataka is the gateway for south is a ‘bad statement’, adding that southern states’ people are angry with the Modi government and claimed that the ‘next government at the Centre could be a coalition of regional parties’, according to a report in The India Express.

The TDP which had left the NDA recently over special status demand also passed a political resolution on the last day of the three-day event lambasting the Narendra Modi government for its ‘dictatorial’ attitude. The TDP resolution also called on all regional players to unite and take on the BJP in the next year’s general election.

“If you go through history, two national parties (Congress and BJP) have behaved irresponsibly. We have to fight both. You have to see there have been coalitions forged to fight various parties.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said that after Karnataka Assembly polls verdict, the PM lost his ‘clean image’. He also noted that the BJP had no shame in inducting corrupt faces.

“In Tamil Nadu, Modi was shown black flags. They should have supported Andhra. It was not a favour. It means they can’t digest reality. They are not practical,” he said.