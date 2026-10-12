The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why the Centre’s decision to cap trade margins on anti-cancer drugs could not be extended to other medicines, saying the government’s response was “hardly anything to be happy about”.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought a broader response on medicine pricing and gave the Centre until October 27 to work out modalities. It was hearing petitions concerning drug prices, generic prescriptions and regulation of medical devices.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that a 30% cap on trade margins for non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines was expected to save patients approximately Rs 2,500 crore annually. The cap is calculated as a share of the maximum retail price.

However, the bench questioned whether the intervention went far enough. “There is hardly anything to be happy about. There is actually nothing for the benefit of the patients,” it observed.

Court questions steep mark-ups

The judges cited pricing gaps across medicines and medical supplies to press for wider scrutiny.

The bench referred to a saline drip line priced at Rs 11 but sold for Rs 270. Justice Mehta also cited an Indian-made cardiac stent with a price to the retailer of around Rs 5,000 and an MRP of Rs 25,000, according to Bar and Bench’s account of the hearing.

The court questioned the gap between the stockist price of the antibiotic azithromycin, around Rs 28 and an MRP of more than Rs 70.

Justice Nath said transportation, raw materials, research and development, and other costs were already factored into the MRP, questioning the justification for allowing steep mark-ups.

“What is the logic behind allowing them to sell 400 times the actual cost? How can you allow this?” the bench asked.

Centre flags supply concerns

Defending the pricing framework, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said India’s medicine prices were among the lowest globally and argued that affordability helped attract patients from other countries.

Tushar Mehta submitted that margins could not be restricted beyond a point because they helped ensure medicines reached remote areas.

Justice Mehta responded that ensuring access to medicines covered by the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), was the government’s responsibility.

“If the DPCO-approved medicines do not reach customers, then it is the duty of the government to ensure it reaches the patient,” he said.

The bench said the central issue was which medicines should come under the controlled list and which should remain outside it.

How existing price controls work

In its 551-page affidavit, the Centre outlined separate pricing rules for scheduled and non-scheduled formulations under the DPCO, 2013.

Scheduled formulations are medicines listed in the order’s First Schedule. Their ceiling prices are calculated using the simple average of prices to retailers for brands and generic versions with a market share of at least 1 per cent, with a 16 per cent retailer margin added.

The Centre said ceiling prices had been fixed for 935 formulations. Manufacturers could provide wholesale and retail margins within the prescribed ceiling.

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It said the National List of Essential Medicines, published by the Health Ministry, was prepared by an expert committee considering factors including the World Health Organization’s essential medicines list and drugs used in national health programmes.

For non-scheduled medicines, manufacturers set the initial launch price. The government maintained that competition generally constrained manufacturers from setting arbitrary launch prices for medicines outside controls. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority monitors subsequent increases, which cannot exceed 10 per cent over the preceding 12 months, the affidavit said.

Monday’s hearing followed the court’s September 29 criticism of tenfold mark-ups on cancer medicines sold by hospitals. It had favoured a uniform 16 per cent margin and asked the Centre to examine hospitals requiring patients to buy medicines from their own pharmacies.

“We will be strengthening the hands of the government. Nothing else. Whatever you have to do, do it by October 27,” the bench said.