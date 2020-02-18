“Why now?” Piyush Goyal questions Rakesh Maria’s silence on ‘Hindu Terror’ ploy when he was Mumbai police commissioner

Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that Hindu Terror was a deep conspiracy by Congress and the UPA. (PTI)

The series of explosive revelations by former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria has reignited the debate around ‘Hindu Terror’. In his autobiography, Maria has claimed that Ajmal Kasab would have died a Hindu had he not been captured alive during the operation. He has claimed that if everything went according to the LeT’s plan, Kasab would have died as Samir Chaudhari and the media would have blamed ‘Hindu terrorists’ for the attack.

‘Hindu Terrorist’ is a term that was arguably coined during the Congress rule between 2004 and 2014. Later, it was used by senior Congress ministers like P Chidamabaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde — both have held the Home Ministry which directly deals with internal security. Rakesh Maria’s revelations today gave fresh ammunition to the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) to attack the Congress.

Reacting sharply on the development, Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that it was a deep conspiracy by Congress and the UPA. “We had seen a sample of lies and deceit when they (Congress leaders) on the instruction of Chidmaabaram had tried to float a Hindu Terror bogey. I condemn Congress and all those who tried to mislead the country on false allegations of Hindu Terror.”

#WATCH Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks on reported excerpt from the Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's book that Kasab would have died as Samir Dinesh Chaudhari with 'red thread around his wrist' had LeT succeeded in their plan

Goyal, however, questioned Rakesh Maria for not speaking up then. “Why did Maria say all these things now? He should have disclosed this when he was the police commissioner. Under service rules, if senior police officers have some information, they should act upon it,” the minister added.

Maria was the chief of the Mumbai Police crime branch when it was handed over the investigation of the 26/11 attack. The former top cop has revealed that Kasab was carrying a fake identity card under the name of Samir Chaudhary, a Bengaluru resident. In a photograph released later, Kasab was also seen wearing a red thread on his right wrist, which is a sacred Hindu thread.