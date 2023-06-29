‘Why now after 9 years?’ Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi’s UCC push, draws 2024 link

Former Union Law minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why his push to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country has come after being in power for nine years at the Centre.

In a tweet, Sibal wondered how ‘uniform’ the proposal was and whether it was aimed at polarisation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

Prime Minister :

Pushes for Uniform Civil Code

Accuses Opposition of instigating Muslims



Questions:

1) Why now after 9 years? 2024?

2) How “uniform” is your proposal :

Covers : Hindus, Tribals, North-East , All ?

3) Every day your Party targets Muslims. Why? Concerned now ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 28, 2023

PM’s address on Uniform Civil Code

Prime Minister, in his address to the party workers of Madhya Pradesh, favoured the implementation of UCC in the country and accused Opposition leaders of instigating Muslims in the country.

“Today people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics” Modi said recently in Bhopal.

Modi also slammed the Opposition for indulging into vote bank politics and continuously discriminating against the Muslims.

“They live a life of struggle. No one listens to them. They have been discriminated against so much, but there has been no debate on this. Even today, Pasmanda Muslims are not given an equal share. They are thought of as untouchables,” he said.

Uniform Civil Code

The 22nd Law commission of India on June 14 sought the public views on the Uniform Civil Code. In a public notice issued by the commission, the officials invited those interested and willing to present their views and opinions within 30 days.

According to the notice, the “public at large” and “recognised religious organisations” can send their views on the UCC within 30 days.

The uniform civil code is the directive principle in the Indian Constitution, meant to be a single set of personal laws that would apply to all citizens equally.