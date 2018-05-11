Why no woman has delivered a child in this Madhya Pradesh village in last 400 years



For centuries, a remote village situated in the state of Madhya Pradesh has not allowed any childbirths within village premises. It may sound bizarre, but locals believe that the village has been cursed and no woman has given birth to a child in the village since the last 400 years. This is true even today.

Residents of Sanka Shyam Ji village situated in Rajgarh district of the state claim that when any woman tries to give birth in the village, either the child would be deformed or the mother or the child would die. When a woman realises she is preganant, she is required to step out of the village in order to ensure a healthy delivery for the baby as well as her own well being.

Narendra Gurjar, the village sarpanch, while speaking to ANI,said: “90 per cent of the deliveries take place in hospitals, and in case of an emergency, deliveries take place just outside the village.”

“It is believed that the construction of a temple was disrupted by a woman and hence the curse was set upon this village,” he told the agency further.

The story, as per the locals, goes that around 16th century, a woman was grinding wheat near an under construction temple. The sound of her grinding wheat distracted the construction work and deities, out of anger, cursed the village saying no woman in the village would be able to give birth to children.

The locals have also claimed that whenever a delivery took place in the village, the child was either born deformed or died soon after. A (village???????) was also set up outside the village, where women can give birth during emergencies.