‘Why no riots in Congress-ruled states?’ Amit Shah alleges conspiracy in anti-CAA violence

Amit Shah questioned why there were no incidents of violence in states ruled by the Congress during anti-CAA stir.

Home minister Amit Shah today cast aspersions at the Congress party over its alleged role in orchestrating violence in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Shah questioned why there were no incidents of violence in states ruled by the Congress. “Why have there been no riots in Congress-ruled states. I do not wish to say more. People understand well who is orchestrating these riots and violence,” Amit Shh said in an interview at an event organised by ABP News. He was responding to a question on whether the Centre had brought in the CAA without much preparation since there were widespread protests against it.

Violence was reported during several protests against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam. Uttar Pradesh reported 19 deaths in the protests while two people died in protests in Mangaluru. Both UP and Karnataka are ruled by the BJP. Several policemen also suffered injuries in incidents of stone-pelting and arson.

There were also reports of alleged police excesses in Uttar Pradesh. Shah countered the Opposition’s narrative of high-handedness in the actions of the police and said they acted as per the demand of the situation. “When there are people who are out on the streets who are bent on indulging in violence, pelting stones and setting fire to buses and motorcycles, what is the police expected to do. It is very easy to point fingers and find fault with the police. But the police act to control a situation from going out of hand and there is nothing wrong that the police did,” Shah said.

Shah also trained guns at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of spreading misinformation and instigating protests without reading the Citizenship Act. The Home minister reiterated that the CAA does not have any provision to take away anyone’s citizenship but is meant to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

The Home minister also allayed fears among Muslims and said that no community should have any reason to fear the CAA and also assured that the introduction of NRC will happen only after discussions at the appropriate forum.