Why no action despite intel input? Mamata Banerjee questions Centre over Pulwama attack

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 5:15 PM

Pulwama attack, Pulwama terror attack, Mamata Banerjee Pulwama, Pulwama attack intelligence, intelligence input pulwama, Pulwama details, Pulwama intelligence details, kashmir terror strikeWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned why 78 convoys were still allowed despite having specific intelligence inputs. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned the centre for not acting on intelligence inputs received on February 8 clearly warning of terrorist attacks before the general elections. She further questioned why 78 convoys were still allowed despite having specific intelligence inputs.

“The government had inputs from intelligence agencies on February 8 that such attacks might happen before elections. Why no action was taken? Why 78 convoys were still allowed? I also have intelligence reports that my phone is always taped, as you all know,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying.

Last week on Thursday, an explosive-laden car rammed into security personnel bus which was part of a larger CRPF convoy in which 2500 jawans were travelling. The convoy was hit in Avantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The suicide bomber was later identified as Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed the responsibility.

However, later it was reported that the Jammu and Kashmir police had shared an intelligence input days ahead of the Pulwama terror strike. According to a report in PTI, Jammu and Kashmir police had shared a private twitter account which had posted a 33-second video in which troops in Somalia were attacked by suicide bombers.

The report said that the account carried a threat saying “InshaAllah…its will same in Kashmir…endian are flying in parts…InshaAllah (sic)”. Referring to this, Mamata Banerjee asked the Centre why no action was taken.

