Why Manoj Tiwari has offered Rs 1 lakh donation to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier this week, the AAP kickstarted a nationwide campaign for donation on monthly basis. (IE)

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a fund collection drive, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday offered to donate Rs 1,11,100 to Arvind Kejriwal-led party but with a rider. Tiwari wants Kejriwal to clear Phase IV of Delhi Metro.

In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi BJP chief urged the chief minister to pass the Phase IV of Delhi Metro. “I’m ready to donate Rs 1,11,100 from my personal income,” Tiwari said. Kejriwal is yet to clear Delhi Metro’s Phase IV which has been stuck with the government at approval stage.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri has also raised the issue several times, offering to pay for the entire project if the Delhi government was to reject the proposal.

Earlier this week, the AAP kickstarted a nationwide campaign for donation on monthly basis. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party was facing resource crunch and more fund was needed to continue the mission of honest politics in the national capital.

Recently it was reported that the Delhi government was in the process of taking loans for Phase IV despite having a fund of Rs 5,500 crore. Reacting to the report, Tiwari condemned the move of taking a loan for the project and said: “Spend public money on public.”

However, Delhi Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had clarified the delay and said that the project is stuck at the stage of the financial approvals. He said that the delay happened because questions were raised about the feasibility of the project.