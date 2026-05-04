The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have delivered a seismic shift in Indian politics. After 15 years of dominance, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has seen its “fortress” breached by a surging BJP. The article details reasons cited by Independent analysts as potential factors behind the very public fall of the TMC.

Iconic Numbers: Historic verdict

What’s interesting about the tale of Bengal elections is not just the verdict but the larger story conveyed by electoral numbers.

Despite incidents of violence and consequent orders of repolling by ECI for the constituency of Falta, the ongoing assembly elections posted a record high voter turnout of 92.47 per cent – marking the highest turnout of the state since independence.

It is this high voter turnout that eventually led to the most recent ‘political earthquake’ in West Bengal. As per the most recent data posted by the Election Commission of India, Bengal is seemingly heading towards a BJP-led government.

The shift is not just a marginal loss for the TMC but a total collapse of their traditional strongholds. The following points reflect the data posted by ECI as of 01:09 PM.

BJP: Leading in 194 seats (well past the 148 majority mark).

TMC: Languishing at 92 seats, a massive drop from their 215-seat victory in 2021.

Voter Turnout: A record-breaking 92.49%, suggesting a high-voltage “anti-incumbency” wave that the TMC failed to read.

What went wrong for TMC: RG Kar tragedy, SIR, Teaching scam

The story identifies five critical pillars that traditionally supported Mamata Banerjee but crumbled during this election cycle

Women vote: Long considered Didi’s most loyal voting bloc, the “Mahila” vote shifted significantly in the ongoing elections, according to independent analysts.

The analysis points to the RG Kar Medical College tragedy and the Sandeshkhali atrocities as the breaking points. Following Mamata’s remarks on the RGKAR matter that sparked outrage and what was perceived by many as the state’s inability to come through on something as important as women’s safety, distanced Mamata from her core vote banks.

The decision of the RG Kar victim’s mother to contest as A BJP candidate to bring change to the system only compounded TMC’s troubles.

Another factor that’s been cited by many as a reason for TMC’s downfall is the minority vote split caused by the execution of the much-debated SIR in West Bengal.

SIR and vote split: As per data posted by the ECI, the impact of the recently conducted SIR in Bengal was most critical, borne by districts like Murshidabad that held a Muslim majority population and was often cited as TMC’s stronghold.

The emergence of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), led by Humayun Kabir, and a rejuvenated Left-Congress alliance carved out significant chunks of the minority vote in districts like Murshidabad and Malda.

Migrants & Youth: A chronic lack of industrial growth, rising unemployment and the Teacher Recruitment Scam left the youth feeling disillusioned. From an economic perspective, the state has also leaned more towards the promises of infrastructure development, like roadways and metro, made by the likely double-engine government, over the continuation of welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar.

While Mamata Banerjee has now managed to gain a decisive seat in her own Bhabanipur, the loss of the state marks a turning point. The TMC now faces the daunting task of reinventing itself without the invincibility of its leader, while the BJP looks to prepare for a transition from a fiery opposition to a governing body in one of India’s most complex states.