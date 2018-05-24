Why Mamata Banerjee was unhappy at H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru; watch video

Karnataka swearing-in ceremony: In a video released by ANI purportedly shows the Trinamool Congress supremo reprimanding DIG Neelamani Raju because reportedly had to walk a few metres as she came to Karnataka ‘Vidhana Soudha’ (state Assembly).

It was supposed to be a happy day out for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bengaluru where she was attending Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister. The display of unity among opposition parties would have given her a sense of satisfaction but she was reportedly irked with the traffic arrangements made for the oath-taking ceremony. In a video released by ANI purportedly shows the Trinamool Congress supremo reprimanding DIG Neelamani Raju because reportedly had to walk a few metres as she came to Karnataka ‘Vidhana Soudha’ (state Assembly). She had also expressed discontentment regarding this to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, according to ANI report.

Reports say, CM Banerjee was forced to walk a short distance to reach the state assembly for the swearing-in, as a number of vehicles blocked the route to the venue. Miffed with this, the TMC chief had lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Neelamani Raju.

While proceeding towards the seating area, Banerjee was seen once again in conversation with other leaders present there in a disturbed manner. However, she was pacified by Deve Gowda and other leaders. Subsequently, she went on to greet the dignitaries present at the dais and the audience at the venue.

It was a gala occassion as Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state. In the same ceremony, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President G. Parameshwara took oath as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to Kumaraswamy and Parameshwara at a ceremony held outside the state assembly.