Why law on mob lynching not being enacted? Asaduddin Owaisi corners govt in Lok Sabha

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday asked the Centre as to why it has not come up with a law on mob lynching despite the Supreme Court directions a year ago. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said: “I would like to ask Home Minister (Amit Shah), why a law on mob lynching is not being made? Last year, the Supreme Court had asked the government to make a law on mob lynching. If you make all SC’s orders into laws, why not this?”

Earlier in the day, the AIMIM chief shared a video on YouTube highlighting the number of cases of ‘hate crimes’ in the country. The video description claims that 273 cases of hate crimes happened in the last five years. “5 years. 273 cases of hate crimes. 96 deaths. Those who were killed were humans who had families, livelihoods, and dreams of a better life. We will not forget them, nor those that they were forced to leave behind. AIMIM stands in solidarity with every single Indian who lost his life to mob violence,” it said.

Last year in July, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider enacting a new law to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching. Passing the order, it said that the ‘horrendous acts of mobocracy’ cannot be allowed to become a new norm and has to be curbed with iron hands. A bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed a slew of directions to provide ‘preventive, remedial and punitive measures’ to deal with offenses such as mob violence and cow vigilantism. “Citizens cannot take the law into their hands and cannot become a law unto themselves,” the bench had said.

This month, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission submitted a draft Bill recommending punishment up to life imprisonment in cases of mob lynching. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently announced that his government will come up with an anti-lynching law. In the last couple of months, a number of cases of mob lynching came to light in various states forcing the governments to act tough to arrest this menace.