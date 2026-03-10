The famous Mysuru silk sarees from the government-run Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) are in super high demand these days. However, the KSIC is now contemplating pausing the sarees’ online sales to focus more on buyers who come to their stores in person.

Multiple videos of people lining up outside of KSIC have surfaced on social media, especially after Rashmika Mandana’s wedding. The Corporation has seen amazing sales growth lately, and now they’re planning to add more production units to make extra sarees.

Why Karnataka may pause online sales for Mysuru Silk sarees

The Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh told the state assembly that KSIC makes about 350-400 sarees every day. Online shopping opened the door for people from all over India to grab these sarees easily.

But right now, folks in Karnataka, especially locally, want them so badly that the supply just can’t keep up. So, the plan is to stop or limit online orders for a while and give priority to people visiting the outlets.

Big jump in sales and profits over the years

In the last three financial years, KSIC produced over 3.1 lakh sarees and sold almost all of them (around 3.09 lakh).

In 2022-23: Sold about 98,000 sarees worth ₹206 crore, making ₹47 crore profit.

In 2023-24: Sold 1.08 lakh sarees worth ₹248 crore, with ₹73 crore profit.

In 2024-25: Sold 1.03 lakh sarees worth ₹296 crore, earning ₹101 crore profit.

To help with more supply, they’ve added 30 new electronic jacquard looms, which should boost output a bit.

The minister was answering questions from a BJP MLA who wanted to know about sales numbers and steps to handle the rush. Long lines outside KSIC shops mostly happen during “seconds sales”, which is when they sell sarees with small flaws at lower prices.

On another issue, there was talk about giving some KSIC land in T Narasipura for a local stadium. The minister said that idea is off the table now.

Some officials had given wrong info to the Chief Minister, and the managing director pointed out it would mess up water supply to the silk unit. So, the government dropped the stadium plan to protect the factory.