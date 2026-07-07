Protests erupted in Tripura on Monday amid a prolonged power outage and mounting public fury. Thousands joined the agitation in Teliamura — blocking the National Highway and staging a demonstration inside the local electricity division office. The protests came after several days of inconvenience and uncertainty over electricity disruptions.

Locals had been left reeling last week after the power set-up failed amid scorching heat and intermittent rainfall. Reports indicated that the prepaid electricity recharge system in Teliamura had remained virtually non-functional for three consecutive days due to a server or “link” failure. The protesters told ANI that no permanent solution had been provided for three days despite repeated assurances from the authorities.

According to the ANI report, thousands of electricity consumers had gathered outside the Teliamura Electricity Division office on Monday afternoon to recharge their meters and keep the power supply active. But they were turned away repeatedly without any solution as the server malfunction persisted.

Sit-in protest, highway blockade

Matters escalated sharply on Monday afternoon as the hours passed without any improvement or update from the authorities. Some officials reportedly left their offices for safety as the situation became increasingly tense. The furious locals eventually led a protest inside the electricity office — demanding an immediate solution. Protesters also assembled at the main gate of the department as they criticised the administration over the prolonged disruption.

Long queues of trucks, buses, private vehicles, and local transport accumulated on the National Highway in front of Teliamura Police Station as the agitation spilled out of the electricity office. Demonstrators reportedly blocked the road and brought traffic to a complete standstill on both sides of the highway, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

The situation eventually required the intervention of the sub-divisional administration, and a large police force was rushed to the area. Allegations of a police baton charge to disperse the crowd had further heightened tensions.

The sit-in protests continued despite a heavy downpour on Monday evening as public anger intensified. No immediate breakthrough was achieved despite several rounds of discussions between the administration and the protesters. Their demands included the immediate restoration of the prepaid recharge service and called for a permanent technological solution to ensure that such failures do not recur in the future. The protesters had refused to withdraw their blockade despite heavy rain, police deployment, and repeated assurances from officials.

Emergency solution announced

Electricity DGM Nirmal Debnath later told the media that the department had “decided to provide 30 to 50 emergency electricity units to consumers whose power supply had already been disconnected or was likely to be disconnected within the next one or two days.” News agency ANI reported the decision was taken after discussions with higher authorities and only served as an interim measure. Debnath clarified in conversation with reporters that these emergency units would be adjusted once the system became operational again.

A full restoration of the power systems is likely to take several more days. ANI quoted Debnath as saying that the “crisis originated after a fire reportedly broke out at the electricity department’s cloud server facility in Delhi on June 5-6”. This has reportedly led to the ongoing technical disruption in Tripura.