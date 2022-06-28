‘Why is Nupur Sharma still scot-free?’ – Asaduddin Owaisi’s poser to PM Modi on Mohammad Zubair’s arrest

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair saying that he was held in a false case while party’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma was yet to be arrested.

“AltNews’ Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police in a false case. We demand Prime Minister to tell us where is Zubair. If something happens to Zubair’s life, then its responsibility will be on the BJP and Narendra Modi government,” said Owaisi in a public address.

“Where are you taking Zubair? What crime has he committed? We want to ask the prime minister why Nupur Sharma has not been arrested. Why is the PM shielding Nupur Sharma? He is shielding Nupur Sharma and sending Zubair to jail,” he added.

On Monday, Owaisi said Zubair’s arrest is highly condemnable, alleging that the Alt News co-founder was arrested without any notice and in some unknown FIR. “Total violation of due process,” he alleged.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets he posted in 2018. Zubair was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to police custody for a day.

Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), K P S Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

The Alt News co-founder was arrested in connection with one of his recent tweets that had a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion, the DCP said.Police said the case was registered on the complaint of a Twitter user who accused Zubair of hurting religious sentiments.

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that Zubair was arrested in a case for which no notice was given by the police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held.

“Zubair was called today by Special Cell, Delhi for investigation in a 2020 case for which he already had a protection against arrest from High Court. However, today at around 6.45 pm, we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the section under which he has been arrested.

“Nor FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests,” Sinha said in a statement posted on Twitter.