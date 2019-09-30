Why is Kejriwal pained? Manoj Tiwari questions CM for blaming outsiders for long queues at Delhi hospitals

Manoj Tiwari slams CM Kejriwal for blaming Bihar people for health problems in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remark that patients from Bihar and other states are responsible for long queues at hospitals in the national capital and avail health benefits free of cost. Accusing Kejriwal of humiliating people from Bihar and other states, he asked, “If a person from Bihar or any other state gets treatment in Delhi, why does it pain Arvind Kejriwal?”

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) has shown his hatred once again,” Tiwari added.

Tiwari, who himself hails from Bihar’s Kaimur district, said that Kejriwal should directly talk to him if he has any personal enmity. “Why to humiliate people from Bihar, UP and other states by flaunting health services of his government,” the Delhi BJP president said.

Tiwari said that people of Delhi including those from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states will teach a lesson to the Chief Minister in the upcoming elections. He said that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have developed a habit of disrespecting people from other states. He claimed that Kejriwal is bewildered because he is not getting the support of people.

Therefore, he said, the AAP leader is “targeting me to humiliate Purvanchalis, Biharis and others living in Delhi”.

Questioning Kejriwal’s claim that outsiders are getting treatment for free of cost, he asked, “Prime Minister Modi has given the facility for free of cost treatment to people worth Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman Bharat scheme. This scheme has not been implemented by Kejriwal in Delhi, so what is his problem?”

Earlier on Sunday, laying the foundation stone of a new trauma centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri area, Kejriwal had claimed that patients from Bihar and others states make long queues outside the hospitals in Delhi, therefore causing problems for the locals.

“One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500, returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. While it makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi serve people of entire country?” he had said.

The BJP is set to raise the issue in its campaign for elections to project Kejriwal as a leader opposed to people of other states living in Delhi. The national capital will go to polls in February next year.