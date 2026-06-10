Elon Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink has said its engagement with the Indian government remains positive and ongoing, pushing back against reports that its approval process for commercial operations in India has stalled.

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, said on social media platform X that the company has been holding constructive discussions with the Indian government about how its satellite broadband services can support the country’s digital connectivity plans, particularly in areas with limited internet access.

Dreyer added that the company continues to have active and meaningful discussions with the Indian government, dismissing media reports suggesting its application had been put on hold. She said such reports were based on unverified claims from unnamed sources and did not reflect the current status of talks.

“Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India, contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources. We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner,” the post read.

Dreyer added that Starlink has completed all required regulatory and compliance procedures in a transparent and responsible manner while working closely with Indian authorities. She said the company has consistently received positive feedback about the role its technology could play in improving connectivity, especially in remote parts of the country.

Reaffirming Starlink’s commitment to the Indian market, she said the company is looking forward to launching its services in the country as soon as possible in coordination with the government.

Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources. We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a… https://t.co/BQdcDHmPaf — Lauren Dreyer (@LaurenDreyer) June 9, 2026

Dreyer also said Starlink has designed a deployment model specifically for India to meet the country’s technology, regulatory and security requirements. According to Dreyer, the customised approach reflects the company’s willingness to operate within India’s strategic and sovereign policy framework.

India has effectively halted final approvals for Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to begin commercial operations, according to a earlier report by Bloomberg. The move has created fresh uncertainty just days before SpaceX’s highly anticipated IPO.

Security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have withheld the key clearances Starlink needs to launch in India. Officials are worried that the US-owned service’s terminals could be used in conflict zones, such as the Iran war, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, Starlink conducted security demonstrations that were reviewed by telecom authorities and a specialised security panel. Since then, Indian officials have demanded stricter compliance on operational control, data handling, and how the company would respond during crises.

Starlink’s security clearance remains pending. The company must prove it can meet India’s security requirements even if foreign governments make conflicting demands.

Tighter scrutiny hits entire satellite sector

The stricter approach toward overseas-controlled satellite services has now spread across the sector following the Iran conflict. Regulators are taking a closer look at partnerships held by domestic players Reliance’s Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel with European satcom providers. However, officials see these arrangements as less risky than a US-owned operator like Starlink.

Starlink holds license but not full clearance

Nearly a year ago, Starlink received a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in India. This allowed the company to sign agreements and prepare for operations. However, the licence was only one step in a longer process that also requires security clearances and spectrum pricing.

Spectrum pricing also stuck

The current freeze has also stalled a satellite spectrum pricing proposal needed for any commercial launch — whether by Starlink or Indian competitors. The Department of Telecommunications has prepared the framework, but it has not yet been sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

Starlink’s efforts on the ground

Starlink has actively engaged with Indian authorities, submitting affidavits and confirming compliance with local data storage rules. The company has already built infrastructure, including around 10 gateways and a hub in Mumbai. Senior executives have held multiple meetings with ministers and officials to push the process forward.

Despite these steps, India remains unwilling to grant full approval until its security concerns are fully addressed.

Implications for market access and revenue

Being effectively shut out of India would be a major commercial setback for Starlink. Analysts note that delayed market entry will not only impact near‑term revenue projections but could also give domestic telecom incumbents and local satellite partnerships time to strengthen their positions.



“India matters to Starlink’s total addressable market,” a telecom analyst said to Bloomberg. “Any prolonged delay changes the revenue trajectory investors have baked into SpaceX’s valuation.”



India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Communications did not respond to requests for comment. SpaceX did not reply to an email sent outside normal business hours. Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel also did not immediately reply to requests for comment.



India’s security panels and telecom authorities must resolve technical and protocol questions and get the cabinet’s approval on spectrum pricing before a commercial launch can proceed.

Analysts further added that a negotiated compliance framework, possibly including legally binding operational guarantees, on‑shore control points, or other safeguards, may be required to break the impasse, the report added. Until then, Starlink’s commercial launch in India remains on hold, and the delay serves as a warning that fast global scale for satellite internet services will encounter not only technical and commercial hurdles but also geopolitically driven regulatory barriers.