Why is Hardik Patel on an indefinite fast in Gujarat?

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday began an indefinite fast in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Patel, who is the chief of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), is agitating for quota for Patidars (Patels) in jobs and education. He started his fast at his sprawling farmhouse as the BJP government in Gujarat refused him permission to stage the protest at a public place. Hardik’s agitation came on the third anniversary of 2015 Patidar agitation. PAAS had sought permission to stage a protest in the form of indefinite fast two months ago.

The Patidar leader has received support from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. On the occasion, state AAP leaders visited Patel as his fast began and delivered a letter of support from party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani also visited Patel and offered his support.

The farmhouse turned into a fortress soon, with the deployment of police personnel in large numbers.

On the other hand, Patel has accused the BJP government of trying to crush his protest. The PAAS leader alleged that police had detained 16,000 of his supporters and set up blockades on highways leading to Ahmedabad to stop others from joining him.

However, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) R B Bhrambhatt put the number of detained persons at 158.