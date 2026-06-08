Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while speaking at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards 2026 in Mumbai, made it clear that India has no plans to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free trade agreement, while strongly criticising the previous Congress-led government for taking India into the negotiations.

Speaking at the event in Mumbai, Goyal said there was “absolutely no chance” that the Narendra Modi government would sign the RCEP agreement.

“At the best of my knowledge and what I can see around, for many more years now, the Modi government is there and I don’t see the RCEP happening,” said Goyal, who is Union Minister of Commerce & Industry.

His remarks have once again brought attention to the long-running debate over whether India should join the massive Asia-Pacific trade bloc.

What is RCEP?

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a major trade agreement involving 15 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

The bloc includes the 10 ASEAN nations along with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Originally conceived as a regional trade framework aimed at reducing tariffs and boosting trade integration, RCEP officially came into force in 2022 after years of negotiations.

Why is India against RCEP?

India participated in the negotiations for several years but ultimately decided to opt out in 2019 over concerns related to trade imbalances, imports and domestic industry protection.

Goyal argued that the agreement’s “founding principles” were not favourable for India and claimed joining the bloc could have severely damaged Indian manufacturing.

“The outcome could have been devastating for Indian manufacturing. There would have been no Bajaj Auto. There would have been no manufacturing in India,” he said.

According to the minister, one of the biggest concerns was the possibility of a sharp increase in imports from China, which already has a significant trade surplus with India.

India’s policymakers feared that cheaper Chinese goods could flood Indian markets, hurting domestic manufacturers, MSMEs and farmers.

Goyal also questioned why India entered the negotiations in the first place, saying the country already had bilateral free trade agreements with many RCEP members.

“Out of those 15 countries, India already had an FTA with 10 nations. We were at an advanced stage of negotiations with Australia,” he said.

He further accused the Congress party of pursuing what he described as an “irresponsible” trade strategy involving China.

“The Congress party, I frankly hold them responsible for this irresponsible act of trying to do an FTA between China and India,” Goyal said.

Concerns over China remain central

A major reason behind India’s hesitation over RCEP has been China’s dominant role within the grouping. India already runs a massive trade deficit with China, importing far more than it exports. Goyal indicated that these concerns remain valid even today.

“I wish and pray that nobody looks at entering RCEP, particularly given that we get a raw deal even from the RCEP,” he said.

Government says Indian industry opposed the agreement

The Commerce Minister also said the Modi government conducted extensive consultations with stakeholders before deciding to stay out of the bloc. According to Goyal, industry sentiment overwhelmingly opposed joining the agreement.

“We did 200 stakeholder consultations across India. Out of 200, only three interactions said we should join RCEP,” he said.

He claimed Indian industries, farmers and several sectors feared unfair competition and economic disruption if India joined the bloc. The government ultimately announced India’s withdrawal from RCEP negotiations in November 2019.

India still open to Chinese investments in select sectors

Despite his opposition to RCEP, Goyal clarified that India remains open to Chinese investments in sectors considered beneficial for the economy.

“We encourage investments from all over the world. We have no problem also on Chinese investments as long as they are in desirable segments,” he said.

However, he stressed that India’s investment screening rules, introduced through Press Note 3 in 2020, were aimed at preventing opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies during periods of economic stress.

The policy applies to all countries sharing land borders with India and is not specific to China, he added. Goyal also said the government recently amended the framework through Press Note 2 of 2026, easing certain ownership restrictions.