Why haven’t you arrested actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court asks ED

A Delhi court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate why it had not arrested actor Jacqueline Fernandez despite issuing a lookout circular against her in a case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reported news agency PTI.

“Why haven’t you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing a LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy,” the court asked the probe agency.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik reserved the order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor.

Earlier, the Patiala House Court had extended her interim protection granted to her till November 10 in connection with the alleged money-laundering case. She was summoned by the Court on August 31 after the ED had named her in a supplementary chargesheet for her alleged role in the case.

The supplementary chargesheet mentioned that Chandrashekhar had given gifts to the 37-year-old actor worth Rs 5.71 crore from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities, including extortion. ED also claimed that Fernandez, who is a Sri Lankan citizen, was aware that the gifts given to her were from proceeds of crime.

“Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her,” the ED had said in a statement.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 7 crore of the actor under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).