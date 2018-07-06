Why has Daati Maharaj not been arrested, asks Delhi High Court

The incident came to light after the 25-year-old victim registered a case in Fatehpur Beri police station under Sections of 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 354 (molestation) against the godman. (ANI)

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the police for not arresting self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman.”It has been over a month. Why has the accused not been arrested yet,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the Delhi Police.The court transferred the matter to a bench dealing with criminal matters and listed it for July 11. The court was hearing a plea by NGO Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, filed through advocate Joginder Tuli.

The petitioner sought the case’s transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation on the ground that it relates to a period from January to March 2016 and technical and forensic capabilities of the investigating agency will play a major role in ensuring fair probe. The NGO pointed out that no arrest had so far been made.

“The delay in the arrest of accused amounts to interference with evidence and witnesses in the case,” the petitioner contended.”… a number of politicians and senior government officers are regular visitors to Shani Dham temple at Fatehpur Beri… hence, a fair investigation by the Crime Branch cannot be assured,” the plea said.

The incident came to light after the 25-year-old victim registered a case in Fatehpur Beri police station under Sections of 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 354 (molestation) against the godman, the founder of Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust.