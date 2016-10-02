Why give so much importance to actors when we can address other issues, remarks Azam Khan

Khan in a conversation with ANI said, “Ye gaane bajane waalon ko itni importance kyun dete ho? Aur visheyon ke baare mein baat karo (Why are we talking about these actors and actresses when we have more urgent issues to tend to)

The ongoing controversy surrounding Pakistan actors seems to be getting much heat every day. Commenting on it, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today remarked as to why so much importance is being given to actor/actresses when other important issues are at hand.

Khan in a conversation with ANI said, “Ye gaane bajane waalon ko itni importance kyun dete ho? Aur visheyon ke baare mein baat karo (Why are we talking about these actors and actresses when we have more urgent issues to tend to)

Soon after the Uri attack, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) gave a 48-hour deadline to all Pakistani actors and artists to leave India or the party will force them to go. Amey Khopkar of MNS said, “If the Pakistani actors don’t leave India, we will push them out.”

Following which, Salman Khan at an event said, “They are artists, not terrorists. It’s the government who gives them work permits and visas. Art and terrorism should not be mixed.”

Ever since Salman Khan’s remarks, reactions started pouring in. While MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday retorted that our country doesn’t need Pakistani actors and while taking a swipe at Salman Khan, he said that they might resort to banning his movies as well for showing support to Pakistani actors, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath said that India’s fight is against terrorism and not against any particular form of art.