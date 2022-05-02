‘Why don’t states come to rescue?’ Supreme Court asks states to respond to plea regarding children in street situation in 7 days

Expressing concern on children in street situation, the Supreme Court on Monday asked why states were not coming to their rescue of those children who lost their parents during COVID-19 and had to drop out of education.

Hearing suo moto writ petition in the matter concerning children in street situation and children in need of care and protection due to loss of parents during COVID-19, the bench of Justices Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai directed the counsels for states to take note of the suggestion and respond in a week’s time.

The top court also directed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to take note of the suggestions made in the matter, and submit its suggestions on the same.

“Ld Amicus submits apart from those children who have lost parents from covid, there are large number of children in this country who have discontinue their education due to loss of livelihood of their parents/guardians. NCPCR is directed to ponder over the suggestions,” Bar and Bench quoted the bench as saying.

“State governments are also directed to submit their course of action about these children who dropped out of school,” it added.

Last week, the NCPCR had apprised the top court that it has developed a separate portal for Non-Government Organisations (“NGOs”) and individuals who are interested to assist in the process of identification of the Child in Street Situation (CiSS).

This came after the Supreme Court, on April 18, urged the NCPCR to involve NGOs and individuals working in the field of child rights in identifying children in street situations.

The bench also stated that NCPCR should take the help of individuals or organisations who are keen on offering assistance in identifying children.

Earlier, the apex court directed states and Union Territories to link children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and their family members to various welfare schemes.