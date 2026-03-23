Raghav Chadha has raised concerns in Parliament over how telecom companies handle daily data limits, questioning why unused data expires despite users paying for it. Highlighting a common issue faced by millions of mobile users, he pointed out that most plans reset every 24 hours, leading to loss of unused data.

Explaining the problem, Chadha said, “Telecom companies offer Recharge Plans with ‘Daily Data Limits’ like 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB per day, resetting every 24 hours. Any Unused Data EXPIRES at midnight, despite being fully paid for.”

‘Use It or Lose It’ Policy Under Scrutiny

He described the system as one that pushes users to either consume data unnecessarily or lose it altogether by the end of the day. According to him, this is not a technical limitation but a structured policy that disadvantages consumers.

“You are billed for 2GB. You use 1.5GB. The remaining 0.5GB disappears as the day ends. No refund. No rollover. Just gone.”

He also stressed that such a system leads to inefficiency and unnecessary spending for consumers who may not fully utilise their daily quota.

Proposes Rollover, Adjustment and Data Transfer

Calling for changes, Chadha urged the government and telecom operators to introduce more user-friendly policies. He proposed that unused data should carry forward to the next day instead of expiring, ensuring customers get full value for what they pay.

He also suggested creating a mechanism where consistently unused data could be adjusted against future recharge costs, reducing the financial burden on users. Additionally, he proposed allowing users to transfer unused data to friends or family, treating it as a form of digital property.

Summing up his argument, Chadha said, “If you’ve paid for it, it should carry forward and remain yours to use.”