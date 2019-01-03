Why does Manohar Parrikar keep Rafale files in his bedroom? Rahul Gandhi asks Narendra Modi

The third one came hours later where Gandhi questioned former defence minister Manohar Parrikar over the Rafale deal.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has posed three questions to PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Parliament session to be convened on Thursday. Initially, the Congress chief posed three questions – 1st, 2nd and 4th, skipping the 3rd one. The third one came hours later where Gandhi questioned former defence minister Manohar Parrikar over the Rafale deal.

“The Missing Q3! I had held back Q3 because Madam Speaker had said, “no talking about the Goa tape”!” Gandhi said. “But the missing Q3 has become as controversial as Rafale:) So on popular demand: Q3. Modi Ji, please tell us why Parrikar Ji keeps a Rafale file in his bedroom & what’s in it?” he added.

Gandhi had earlier asked the Prime Minister to address three questions over the Rafale deal in advance. “Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book #RafaleDeal Exam in Parliament,” Gandhi had tweeted. “Here are the exam questions in advance: Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed? Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft. Q4. Why AA instead of HAL? Will he show up? Or send a proxy?” he added further in the tweeted.

The Missing Q3! I had held back Q3 because Madam Speaker had said, “no talking about the Goa tape”! But the missing Q3 has become as controversial as Rafale:) So on popular demand: Q3. Modi Ji, please tell us why Parrikar Ji keeps a Rafale file in his bedroom & what’s in it? https://t.co/6WdiN487HJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 2 January 2019

On Wednesday, Gandhi launched an offensive and later addressed a press conference, alleging that the Prime Minister was “hiding in his room” and did not have the guts to face questions. The Congress president used an audio clip to allege that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was “blackmailing” Modi with a file on the Rs 58,000-crore fighter jets deal “lying in his bedroom”.

Gandhi cited an alleged audio clip of Goa minister Vishwajit Rane claiming that the latter could be heard saying that Parrikar told his cabinet during a meeting that all documents relating to the Rafale deal were with him.

Another stormy session is expected in the Parliament today. The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday following an uproar by Opposition parties over the Rafale deal. The Opposition parties, particularly Congress, appears to have made up its mind on making the Rafale the top issue before 2019 elections.