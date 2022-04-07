‘Why did we elect government?’ SC frowns upon PIL seeking to detect, deport Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators

The Supreme Court of India today took strong exception to a plea and asked why the people of India elect a government if the top court is expected to entertain Public Interest Litigations concerning governance. The apex court’s remark came after Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay mentioned a case before the CJI bench, seeking to “detect, detain and deport illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators from West Bengal within one year”.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said that the government is the right authority to examine such issues. “These are political issues. Please take it up with the government. If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government? There are houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha,” the CJI said.

In his plea, Upadhyay said that crores of jobs are being taken away by illegal migrants hampering the right to livelihood. “Total 5 crore infiltrators by taking advantage of their ethnic similarities and other connections with the people of India (are) illegally residing in India unlawfully,” the petition said.

The petitioner, a resident of West Bengal, approached the top court through Upadhyay and Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey. The petition urges the court to direct the central government and states to identify government employees, police personnel and security forces who help Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to infiltrate into West Bengal, and also sought to invoke the National Security Act against such employees. The plea stated that the influx of infiltrators poses a serious threat to the unity, integrity and security of the country, reported Bar and Bench.

The petition claims atrocities against Hindus who voted for the BJP at the hands the Rohingya-Bangladeshi infiltrators post the declaration of West Bengal election results on May 2, 2021.