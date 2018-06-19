Why BJP ended alliance with PDP: Shujaat Bukhari’s killing, terrorism, violence – reasons Ram Madhav cited

PM Narendra Modi and Mehbooba Mufti. BJP-PDP alliance break-up increases the possibility of governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for the eighth time since 1977. (PTI File)

Jammu and Kashmir: In a surprise development, BJP on Tuesday announced its decision to pull out of three-year-old alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision has given rise to a political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir, with the state likely to be ruled by the governor for the time being until a new government is either elected or installed. Announcing the decision to dump the PDP, BJP leader Ram Madhav cited several reasons. The party took the decision in consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, he said.

In 2015, Jammu and Kashmir elections, BJP had won 25 seats and the PDP 28 in the 87-member state Assembly. Congress has 12 seats in the Assembly. It has ruled out any alliance with the PDP. Omar Abdullah’s National Conference has 15 seats in the Assembly.

The alliance break-up increases the possibility of governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for the eighth time since 1977. Madhav himself asserted that BJP favours governor’s rule.

Here are some of the reasons Ram Madhav cited for breaking-up with PDP:

BJP said it had become impossible to continue in the government with the PDP in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the Jammu and Kashmir. “It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in the state,” Madhav said.



Keeping in mind the larger interest of India’s integrity and to bring the deteriorating situation in the state under control, it would be apt to hand over the governance to the governor of J&K : Shri @rammadhavbjp — BJP (@BJP4India) June 19, 2018

The saffron party blamed Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP for failing to improve the security situation in the Kashmir Valley. Ram Madhav cited last week’s killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in the heart of Srinagar in the highly secured area of Press Enclave by unidentified gunmen. The same day — two days before Eid — an Army jawan was abducted while going on Eid leave and killed. “Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor,” Madhav said. Madhav claimed that terrorism, violence and radicalism have risen and the fundamental rights of citizens, including right to life and free speech, are in danger.



And so it has come to pass…….. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 19, 2018