Why Bihar graduation results delay may badly hit 6 lakhs B.Ed. aspirants

B.Ed. qualification is necessary to take up teaching as a profession.(IE representative image)

Around 6 lakh B.Ed. aspirants may waste one year of their academic life in Bihar if the results of graduation course are not announced soon and examinations are not conducted. According to local media reports, only Patna University has released its result. Other major universities delaying the results have created a sense of chaos in the minds of students. Several universities have not even conducted their examinations for the last part of the graduation, pushing the education of lakhs of students in limbo in a state which frequently reports the dilapidated situation of education. B.Ed. qualification is necessary to take up teaching as a profession and being a professional course, B.Ed. applications are rising with every passing year.

The process for B.Ed. the application has already begun in Bihar from May 30. Online applications are accepted till June 19. Students fear that by the time either the result is announced or even the universities examinations are conducted, the last date would be over.

This year, the Nalanda Open University is responsible for the conduct of the B.Ed. entrance examination, Bihar has switched over to common entrance examination for B.Ed. courses from 2018 session in the state universities. This was done to make the admission system fair and to check the malpractices which have been reported in Bihar from time to time.

Students can apply online at www.nalandaopenuniversity.com. The entrance is scheduled to be conducted on July 15.

The application for regular and distance courses are accepted separately.