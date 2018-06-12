Why Bengaluru, Silicon Valley of India, is still the hottest destination for techies in India

Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is still the hottest destination for techies in India.

Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is the leading Indian city for professions from the Information & Technology (IT) industry, pointed out a survey by Indeed, a job-hunting website. In the past, the city has nurtured and grown several entrepreneurs and their start-ups, which has facilitated in creating several technical jobs in the city. Bengaluru is the leading city with a considerable margin, with 22 percent originating from the capital of Karnataka. The next in line is Delhi-NCR which has 11 percent of the jobs, closely followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. Mohali and Ahmedabad also feature in the top 8 list of cities with technical jobs. Indeed in its report stated that Bengaluru is also the leading city in India for jobs related to blockchain, an upcoming segment in the technology space.

Sashi Kumar, the Managing Director of Indeed said, “with the advent of new technologies, every organisation today must keep evolving constantly to keep pace – be it artificial intelligence, machine learning, or data analytics. These new technologies bring with them opportunities for more employment.” However, “even though there is ample availability of jobs in India, the need of the hour is talent that is adequately skilled to fulfill the responsibilities the job. The employers across the world are looking for employees who can continuously upskill themselves, and thus continue to stay relevant to the organisation,” he added.

The technology sector is always in need of skilled professional, because of the lack of professionals who are unable to evolve and upskill themselves. Even though India produces a significant number of the total engineering graduates in the world, they are lagging behind in skills that the industry requires. The study suggests the companies give special attention to the required skills of the employees, which would help in the long run to prevent talent crunch in the companies.

The study also showed that the age group of 20 to 29 is the most active and interested job seeker in the booming technology sector of Bengaluru, and they are also the most hired ones. However, the age group of 40 to 49 shows the least interest in the sector. While again, the senior job-seekers above the age of 55 show significant interest in it, says the study.