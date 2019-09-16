Why bar politics if everything normal? Asaduddin Owaisi junks Centre’s Kashmir claims

Owaisi also slammed the government over the detention of senior National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah under the PSA (ANI Image)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over its claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Hitting out at the Centre, the AIMIM MP wondered why a former Chief Minister would need to seek permission from the apex court to travel to his home state if the situation ‘was so normal’.

“Why does a former CM (Ghulam Nabi Azad) of Jammu and Kashmir need to seek permission from SC to travel to Jammu and Kashmir? It shows that there is no normalcy in Kashmir. If government claims that everything is normal then why can’t politics be done,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

This comes after the top court allowed Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit his home state but restricted him from holding any political rally. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi permitted the Congress lawmaker to visit only four districts – Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Anantnag.

Owaisi also slammed the government over the alleged detention of senior National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA). In a tweet, the AIMIM lawmaker said, “I condemn the application of the draconian PSA against Farooq Abdullah. How can he be a threat if the Prime Minister himself met him a day before the abrogation of Article 370? An 80-year-old former CM has been clubbed with separatist Masarat Alam. What message is the BJP sending?”

The Congress party also condemned Abdullah’s detention under the Public Safety Act. The grand old party said that it is the nation’s misfortune that leaders who fought for its unity and integrity have been put behind bars.

Abdullah has allegedly been under house arrest since August 5, 2019, when the Centre announced abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The stringent law was slapped on the 81-year-old on Monday, reported Associated Press.