‘Why are you silent?’ HRD minister says Indian engineers built Ram Setu, nudges stunned audience into applause

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the Ram Setu continues to be an ancient marvel even today. Speaking at the 65th convocation at the IIT Kharagpur, the minister said that the Ram Setu was not built by foreign countries but engineers from India, which astonishes people across the globe even today.

While speaking to the students of the premier institute, he also sought repeated affirmation from them saying, “Is it right? Is it right? Why are you silent?” His statements, which left the students stunned, evoked applause after the minister’s nudge.

Being the HRD Minister, Pokhriyal is in-charge of education at all levels in the country. Speaking at the convocation further, the minister said that the rock that was formed between India and Sri Lanka was an engineering achievement at the time. “IIT Kharagpur is an engineering institute. Will anybody here is in two minds on the proficiency of our engineers in the ancient times, who built Ram Setu in ancient times? Was it built by engineers from abroad? It was built by our engineers which surprises the world even today,” he said.

He further observed that the world was taking note of Vedas, Yoga, and Ayurveda. “Sanskrit is the world’s oldest language in the world. Till now, nobody has claimed the existence of any other language before it. Since there are people who make fun of us for saying this, I request outgoing students to conduct a fresh study on it”.

Speaking further about Ram Setu, he added, “When we look back, we remember how our country’s engineers built the Rama Setu. Engineers must delve into its study. They must do fresh studies to find out the hidden truth about it.

“There should be research by new engineers to study and find out about different heritage marvels like Rama Setu to make the world aware about what we had built ages back,” he added.