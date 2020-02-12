Why are we gloating over AAP victory? Sharmistha Mukherjee questions P Chidambaram

Sharmistha Mukherjee said while the BJP was playing divisive politics, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal was playing ‘smart politics’.

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee has questioned her party ‘celebrating’ the Aam Aadmi Party’s Assembly election victory rather than focussing on the grand old party’s humiliating performance. The Congress failed to win even a single seat in Delhi Assembly election. Referring to a tweet by P Chidambram, Mukherjee, who is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, questioned whether the Congress has ‘outsourced’ the task of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to smaller parties.

“With due respect sir, just want to know – has Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!” she tweeted.

Soon after the result was declared, Chidambaram described the AAP’s win as a confidence booster for the opposition and said that people of the national capital have defeated the ‘polarising, divisive and dangerous’ agenda of the BJP. He argued that the Delhi vote was close to an all India vote than to a state-specific vote as the national capital is a “mini India”.

“AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022,” the former Union minister tweeted.

Sharmistha blamed the inordinate delay in decision making at the top and lack of strategy among the reasons for the party’s dismal performance. She said that it is time for action.

“We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility,” she said in another tweet.

She said while the BJP was playing divisive politics, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal was playing ‘smart politics’.

“And what are we doing? Can we honestly say that we have done all to put our house in order? We are busy capturing Congress whereas other parties are capturing India. If we have to survive, time to come out of exalted echo chambers!” she said.

The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal retained power in the national capital with 62 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its 2015 tally. The Congress party which ruled the national capital for 15 years in a row, drew a blank in the 70-member assembly.

This is the second consecutive time when the grand old party has failed to open its account in Delhi. In 2015, the Congress did not win any seat but had managed to garner a 9.7 per cent vote share. This time, it stood decimated further as its vote share reduced to its lowest ever of 4.27 per cent. Party’s 63 candidates even lost their security deposits.