Farmers in India have warned of nationwide protests if India formalises a free trade agreement with the United States. The assertion came even as the two countries moved closer to a bilateral trade deal and an implementation date was announced for the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has also announced a nationwide agitation on to press for a legal guarantee of MSP, repeal of free trade agreements and a comprehensive farm loan waiver.

According to a PTI report, the group has called upon farmers across the country to prepare for a nationwide protest the day after such a pact is signed. The decision was taken during an SKM meeting in Delhi, with a separate protest also announced for August 10. The farmers’ body said state coordination committees and member organisations would decide the form and venue of protests in the event of the government signing the India-US Free Trade Agreement.

India has signed several significant trade agreements over the past two years — including a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK that will take effect next month. India also finalised “the mother of all trade deals” with the European Union in January after nearly two decades of stalled negotiations. The two sides are expected to sign a comprehensive pact spanning goods, services, and digital trade by the end of 2026.

What are the demands from Samyukt Kisan Morcha?

The farmers’ union has announced a nationwide agitation to press for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price at C2 plus 50% with assured procurement. C2 stands for Comprehensive Cost, and this formula is an agricultural pricing standard recommended by the Swaminathan Commission to determine a fair MSP for crops in India. They have also demanded the repeal of free trade agreements and a comprehensive farm loan waiver.

SKM plans to will observe a nationwide protest on August 10 — with programmes such as rail roko, rasta roko and jail bharo across states. It alleged that the government had declared a “falsified” MSP in the interests of US agri-business multinationals and domestic corporate groups, while weakening procurement systems and facilitating corporate control over Food Corporation of India storage infrastructure and silos.

The farmers’ body also announced protests against rising prices and alleged black marketing of urea, diesel and cooking gas. It reiterated demands for a rural employment guarantee of 200 days of work annually with wages of Rs 600 per day and an increase in minimum wages for casual migrant workers to Rs 26,000 per month.

The SKM adopted a resolution during the National Council meeting on Wednesday, backing student organisations calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. It also extended support to the ongoing agitations in Hisar over water scarcity, protests against a proposed nuclear power plant project in Chhindwara, and tribal movements in Odisha opposing land acquisition.

India-US agreement in focus as Modi meets Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his US counterpart on Wednesday as the two leaders attended the G7 Summit in France. President Donald Trump said the US and India have been ‘very close’ to finalising a trade deal for some time — having inked an interim trade agreement in February. He also lavished praise upon the PM, assured support for India against any attack and hinted at plans to visit the country yet again.

“We had some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi of India. We’re doing trade deals…A lot of things are happening between the United States and India. The United States is doing the best we’ve ever done. We have over $19.2 trillion coming in, and we’re building factories, we’re building everything. The Prime Minister is building a lot in the United States. He’s spending a lot of money in the United States, so we appreciate that job,” Trump said.

He also hailed is friendship with the Indian leader — noting that they had “always had a great relationship”. Ties between the two countries have come under significant strain over the past year as Trump imposed hefty tariffs against New Delhi, and members of his Cabinet decried its immigration and trade policies. The meeting also came a week after three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike against a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The Indian Foreign Ministry has formally protested the incident.

“He’s a very tough negotiator…You look at this man. I’ll give you a lesson. He’s the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he’s as tough as he is a killer… But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he’s such a nice man. I said he’s very tough. He’s a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA,” he added.